18:28 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Bootlickers, praise-singers, and hero-worshippers greatest impediments to Zimbabwe’s development

As someone who has always been involved in leadership, and leadership positions, from a very young age, one of the most influential persons in my life, once advised me: "a great leader surrounds him or herself with those more knowledgeable than him or her, and also those courageous enough to rebuke him or her when he or she goes wrong" - a piece of phenomenal wisdom, that I endeavored to abide by throughout my life, as it has always proven to be the cornerstone of any of my successful undertakings - on the other hand, ignoring these 'words of life', inevitably led to failure.