Creating Videos for YouTube?

Video content is an integral part of any robust content marketing strategy. While blog posts and infographics can do well to tackle broad topics and provide solutions, video content seems to be peoples’ number one choice because everyone wants quick, direct solutions.
Moreover, videos are easier to retain and are more fun than other forms of containing. This is why video emails and video selling have become increasingly popular over the last few years. If you want to boost your brand, considering Hubspot video by Hippo Videoand be sure to experiment with the following ideas for video content:
- Online courses
- Testimonials
- Case study videos
- Standalone videos for various topics
- Tutorials
- Demos for various products
- Product reveal videos
- Unboxing videos
- News
- Entertaining videos
- Interviews with industry experts
- Live streams
These are a select few of many videos that you can toy around with before you figure out what works.
How do you sell videos?
Now that you have ideas for content, you may have created one. Or maybe, a whole bunch and now, you want to know how to monetize them. There are several ways to do this. Here are a few:
Run Video Ads
If you are using YouTube, you could run a video advertising campaign. The best way to do this is to include them in short breaks within the video that is playing to let people know about your brand. Another option you have at your disposal is advertising video ads by other businesses who want to market themselves. However, you will have to sign up for an Adsense account and a substantial number of views coming in
Google is known to take a 32% cut from the money you make from every view, which means that you need a ton of views on coming your way if you want to generate decent revenue.
Paid Sponsorship
You could also use paid sponsorship to monetize your videos. YouTube ads generally pause your video and let the video ads placed by other brands run. If you want to go for a paid sponsorship, you must market the brand in question within your video content.
This is a viable earning option for YouTubers. However, on the flip side, there is always the risk of alienating your current audience with far too many ads. Ultimately, you must have a dedicated fanbase if you want a paid sponsorship to be a solid monetizable option.
Video for sales
This is more of a long-term option. If you have experience in a specific field, consider churning out educational and instructional videos, thus solidifying yourself as a personal brand. You can make all kinds of videos like previews, teasers, tutorials, promo videos, invitation videos, etc and get people to buy your course if they like your free content.
Simply put, become the go-to source of credible and valuable information and people will flock to you and pick up your products. In a nutshell, you must give enough value through your free content to become credible in due time. YouTube allows you to do this. Being the largest hub on the planet for videos, YouTube can help you make money off your videos if you do it correctly.
How can you promote your YouTube channel?
If you want to thrive as a business, you will need to put out tons of valuable video. You also need to engage with your prospects. Consider using video email by Hippo Video. If you’ve signed up for YouTube and have a channel, here are a few things you can do to promote your content:
Optimize your titles
Once you upload your videos, be sure to optimize your video titles for Search Engine Optimization (SEO). This is vital to rank high on the Search Engine Results Page (SERP), which in turn, determines how much traffic gets directed to your page. SEO applies to your website and your social media platforms.
You need to search for relevant keywords and add them to your title and descriptions.
Grab your viewer’s attention
You need to ensure you grab your viewer’s attention using your brand name, logo, thumbnail and video titles. If you want to boost your traffic, engagement, leads, social shares, etc., you must stand out.
Use hashtags
Besides keyword research and thumbnails, you should use regular and branded hashtags for each video. These are two inexpensive ways to expose your content to larger audiences. People who follow these hashtags will find your videos and brand.
Here’s a summary of what you should do to increase your views and expand your brand in the long-run:
- Grab the viewer’s attention with your brand name, thumbnail and logo
- Add Call To Action (CTA) buttons to get your viewer to take action
- Collaborate with other content creators to expose your content to new audiences
- Cross-promote your content on all your social media platforms
Conclusion
In conclusion, never has it been easier to make money from videos. YouTube isn’t going anywhere, which means you need to set up an account as soon as possible and start posting content. If you want to increase your credibility as a brand, you will have to put out content consistently, interact with your audience, track your progress, and focus on retaining your customers.