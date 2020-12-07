17:10 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: DD – a true hero who, even on his sickbed, urged me to continue struggle for justice and better life for all Zimbabweans

If ever I was to be asked my definition of a hero, without any hesitation or faltering, I would sum it up in only two words - "Dumiso Dabengwa", as that name is the personification and epitome of everything that the word 'hero' stands for - gallantry, selflessness, humility, love, kindness, and gentleness.