Francis Town School of Chess to host a Festive showdown tournament

The tournament will have some different categories like before and
will feature the local Batswana players as well as those from the
region like before as they also hosted players from Zimbabwe and
Botswana among other players who took part. Francis Town School of
Chess as an affiliate member of the Botswana Chess Federation has the
pleasure to invite players from Botswana as well as those from the
region in this year’s edition of the First Capital Bank Fide rated
International festive showdown. The tournament will have five
sections if all goes according to plan and these are namely: Prestige
section for players who are rated below 2100 in their fide rating,
ladies section – is open to all the ladies, thirdly the Open section
which is open to players rated below 1700, under 18 section is for
players born on the first of January 2002 and after, while the last
section will be the Developmental section will have players born on or
after 2008, which is the thrust of Francis Town School of Chess as was
opined by Jeremiah Dikgang one of the Directors of the School of
Chess. These sections are to pay different amounts for registration.
The Prestige section will pay $15.00 /150 Pula while all the other
four categories will pay $10.00/100 Pula for their registration. Time
control for the tournament will be minutes +30 seconds increment on
every move. this will be a Swiss run tournament with the registration
closing on 10 December, at 1800 hours. The tournament will be a 7
round tournament and more so players will not be paired until payment
has been done and proved. Pairings will be published on chess –
results server 24 hours before the first round. There will be numerous
prizes in cash, trophies and medals courtesy of the sponsors First
Capital Bank.
In the prestige section the prizes will be as follows:
First prize will be 3600 Pula/$360.00, trophy and a gold medal
second position will be 2500 Pula/ $250.00 and silver medal
Third prize will be 1600 Pula/ $160.00 and a bronze medal
fourth and fifth position will be 1000 Pula/$100
The Ladies section will have the following prizes:
First prize – 1800 Pula/$180.00, trophy and gold medal
second prize- 1200Pula/$120 silver medal
Third prize-800Pula/$80.00 and bronze medal
fourth prize – 500 Pula/ $50.00
Open Section
First prize- 2000Pula/ $200 trophy and gold medal
second prize- 1500Pula/$150.00 and silver medal
Third prize- 1000 Pula and bronze medal
fourth prize- 500 Pula/$50.00
Under 18 category
fist prize -1500 Pula/$150.00 + trophy + Gold medal
Second prize- 300Pula/$30.00+ silver medal
Third prize- 700 Pula/$70.00
Development section
first prize- 300 Pula/ $30.00 + trophy+ medal+ certificate
Second Prize-300 Pula+ medal+ certificate
Third prize- 200 Pula/$20.00 +medal + certificate.
The tournament will be determined by the following tie-breaks:
Direct encounter
Buchholz
Number of wins
the tournament will have seven rounds of play and on the first day
round one commends at 1000 hours, while round two starts at 1600
hours. On December 13 there will be 3 rounds starting at 0800 hours,
round four will be at 1200 hours, while the last round for the day
will be played at 1700 hours. On December 14 two rounds will be played
as follows: round 6 at 0800 hours and round 7 at 1130 hours and
finally prize giving will be held at 1600 hours.
Accommodation will be offered at Adansonia Hotel as well as meals
subsidised chess rates which the players should communicate with the
Directors and Organisers Thapelo Grivas Molefe on WhatsApp
+26776985188 and Jeremiah Dikgang on WhatsApp number +26774427464. All
those who wish to book at the above-mentioned venue should liaise with
the above persons before the 5th of December, 2020.