11:42 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Freedom of Religion

Some years ago I was invited by the Chancellor of Germany to attend a conference of Members of Parliament from across the World to discuss the issue of freedom of religion. Our Zimbabwe delegation was two from the Opposition and both of us Christians. When we arrived in Berlin we found ourselves in a large conference room with a cross section of representatives of the religions of the World from every country – each representing Parliament or the equivalent and the majority religious consensus.