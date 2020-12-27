12:19 by Jamaica Gleaner Have your say: Hardships Driving Zimbabweans To Flee The Country

It is hard to celebrate International Migrants Day without highlighting the number of Zimbabweans who have migrated to other countries in the last two decades, particularly South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia. Thousands of Zimbabweans have crossed Limpopo River with crocodiles into South Africa, putting a strain on public services in South Africa.