11:42 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: High court hears Mtetwa’s challenge of banishment as Chin’ono’s lead lawyer

HIGH Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou will on Tuesday 15 December 2020 preside over the hearing and determination of an application filed by human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa together with freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono seeking an order to set aside a ruling by Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna disqualifying her from representing the media practitioner.