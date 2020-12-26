16:31 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If General Tongo had been alive, today’s crop of looters wouldn’t have been anywhere near echelons of power in Zimbabwe

As the nation commemorates the 41st anniversary of the tragic and gruesome death of arguably the most principled, brave, and strategic leaders to ever emerge from this country (together with, another towering hero Dumiso Dabengwa) - in a most suspicious road traffic accident in Mozambique, on 26 December 1979, in an entourage that included the current minister of defence Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, soon after the Lancaster House Agreement, which signalled the victory of the liberation struggle - the ever-suffering masses of Zimbabwe can not help wondering just how their livelihoods could have been like, had an astute man like General Josiah Magama Tongogara been still alive today, and had been our leader.