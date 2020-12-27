11:49 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Indeed, God is with Zimbabwe, as He protects us from parasitic abusive regime

As much as I am not against the annual day of prayer for Zimbabwe (which, is being held today in Bulawayo) - as, indeed, my daily earnest and prayers are always for a better life for all Zimbabweans - I am, however, always filled with immense righteous indignation, whenever those who are supposed to be the light of Christianity, and shepherding the flock of Christ, are the very people misleading the nation, right into the mouths of lions...the brutal regime, whose insatiable greed and savagery towards its own citizenry knows no bounds.