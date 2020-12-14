14:48 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Indeed, let’s tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our ‘liberators’

It was with great delight and jubilation when I learnt about the establishment of an African museum, that would tell the true African story, from the perspective of Africans themselves - as that would provide us with a long, long, long overdue opportunity (or, should I say, right) to finally record where we have come from as a people, where we are, and where we are going - without any undue foreign (and, usually unwelcome, unwarranted, and insincere) interference, distortions, and misinformation.