14:40 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

Recent reports about a Shantel Chikafu - who audaciously managed to defraud a seemingly reputable financial institution, CBZ Bank, of US$37,000; whilst, similarly grabbing a Shamva gold mine from one John Maungwa, under the pretext of being Zimbabwe president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's daughter - raises very disturbing questions over the respect of the rule of law in the country, as well as, just how fearful Zimbabweans are of the ruling elite, such that they are willing to engage in the most corrupt, underhand, and despicable deeds under the face of the sun.