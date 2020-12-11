13:44 by Martin Have your say: No amount of PR can redeem rogue Zim regime, as true patriotism entails speaking out against its injustices towards citizenry

If ever there was a term most abused in this country, and by similarly villainous regimes across the world, it would be ‘patriotic’, or ‘patriot’ – as is has been mischievously bastardized to mislead a clearly disgruntled and displeased nation into enduring their unbearable pain and suffering, inflicted by a ruthless, remorseless, and heartless leadership,