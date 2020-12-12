8:17 by RFI Have your say: ‘Not an iota of similarity’: statue of war heroine divides Zimbabweans

It was meant to unite a nation, but instead it is dividing it yet deeper along political and religious lines. A bronze 3.5 metre-high statue of Mbuya Nehanda, who played a key role in Zimbabwe’s fight for independence from colonial rule, has stirred up controversy because of the way it depicts her.