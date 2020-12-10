8:25 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Online chess coaching on the cards an initiative by Wilson and friend

South African chess hub an innovation and creation by a Chartered Accountant Wilson. The website is to cater for chess-related articles as well as tournament reports. The recent new normal is the zoom online chess coaching which will be taking part from the 17th_23rd of December. Fide Instructor Reuben Salimu who is a Zimbabwean based