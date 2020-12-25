14:52 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: So, did ED also ‘disparage’ Zimbabwe, and sound like a ‘nefarious detractor’?

What would the Zimbabwe government, ruling ZANU PF party, or their perennial supporters, say of me if I were to declare, "In terms of our economy, and citizens' wellbeing, and if you go anywhere in Zimbabwe, the situation is now very bad.