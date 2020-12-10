Read the full report: Zimbabwe Peace Project Statement on International Human Rights DayPost published in: Featured
STRIVE FOR A RIGHTS- BASED APPROACH!
10 December is the International Human Rights Day, and the Zimbabwe Peace Project adds its voice to the growing call for the realisation of human rights in Zimbabwe and beyond, considering that 2020 has seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where governments, Zimbabwe included – have used the disaster to clamp down on human rights.