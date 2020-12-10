10.12.2020 15:27
by ZPP

STRIVE FOR A RIGHTS- BASED APPROACH!

10 December is the International Human Rights Day, and the Zimbabwe Peace Project adds its voice to the growing call for the realisation of human rights in Zimbabwe and beyond, considering that 2020 has seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where governments, Zimbabwe included – have used the disaster to clamp down on human rights.

Lawyers of the Law Society of Zimbabwe bar association take part in a “March for Justice” toward the Constitutional Court in Harare on January 29, 2019, to call for restoration of the rule of law, respect of human rights as well as the country’s Constitution. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

Read the full report: Zimbabwe Peace Project Statement on International Human Rights Day

