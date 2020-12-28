Virus of ignorance and bigotry – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

The Herald says the vaccine offer was made by British Ambassador Melanie Robinson at a meeting with the Minister of Health, Vice President General Doctor Chiwenga.
Being a Zanu PF paper, readers’ comments on the article were predictably hostile. ‘UK is not a country to trust . . . the British are bitter about the land issue and have a score to settle . . . a good way is to wipe out the black population and destroy our government and make us dependent on them’, read the first.
‘If you live in Britain you will understand the true evil ways of the English. Don’t accept these tainted vaccines from Britain’, read the next comment.
And so they continued: ‘Zimbabwe should not put their hopes up for this promise. It’s all sweet talk’. On and on: ‘When it’s ready they should test their own people first.’ The next comment continues this line: ‘They want to use Zimbabweans for trial. We are not mice.’ And the next: ‘Be careful this donor syndrome will eradicate the black race from the face of the earth.’
The next comment had an appropriately seasonal ring: ‘Wake up my people, how can you take a cure from Satan and his seed?’ And then on to sanctions: ‘We are under British sanctions and yet they pretend they are our friends . . . and care about our health. This vaccine is bad news.’ (See: https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-uk-offers-to-vaccinate-zimbabweans-against-covid-19/.)
The comments were universally negative. Poor Ambassador Robinson. It’s a tough task getting a regime kept it power by propaganda to change its ways. It’s not enough to point out that the UK is one of the most generous donors to Zimbabwe and is keen to encourage bilateral trade while Zanu PF continues to excrete its manufactured paranoia virus.
Ambassador Robinson’s job is to explain that bigotry cannot be turned on or off like a tap if Zimbabwe is to build a relationship with the West. But, of course, the Zanu PF regime has more important priorities: money and power . . .
It’s 18 years now since the Vigil started and we still live in hope of a free Zimbabwe. Anyway, we wish a better 2021 for all Zimbabweans and advise everyone to have the vaccine. Britain has already started a vaccination programme with more than half a million people vaccinated in the last couple of weeks.
Other Points:
- John Sparks of Sky News gave a graphic account of the suffering of a Zimbabwean student at the hands of the authorities for daring to stand up for freedom (see: https://news.sky.com/story/zimbabwe-kidnapped-tortured-and-humiliated-one-students-fight-for-freedom-12168501).
