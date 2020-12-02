15:07 by Kukurigo Have your say: Voluptuous Nehanda statue delights carnal interwebs; Mnangagwa says statue is ‘just like a rosary’

HARARE – The spirit medium of Nehanda Nyakasikana, Charwe, who was executed by British settlers in 1898 for her role in resisting colonial occupation, has captured the national imagination, but not with the reverence that government had hoped for.