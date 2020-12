11:02 by Nehanda TV Have your say: WATCH: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers pursue

MDC-T Interim president Thokozani Khupe and Morgen Komichi were forced to run for dear life as angry supporters of Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora bayed for their blood at the aborted congress inside the Harare International Conference Centre on Sunday.