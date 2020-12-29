11:21 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Whilst the politicians scramble for power, who cares about suffering Zimbabweans?

If ever there is one major lesson I am so grateful to have learnt very early in my life, it was that, politicians, and participating in active political party politics, have absolutely nothing to do with the interests and welfare of ordinary citizens, but merely serve the selfish, self-preserving, and self-aggrandizing narrow agendas of those in power, and those who seek power.