8:07 by Martin Have your say: Zim govt preparedness for Chalane proves was negligent with Cyclone Idai and should be held responsible for deaths

There is a popular local adage, “Mhosva hairovi” – which, loosely translated means that no crime goes unanswerable – that I keep hearing in my mind, as I watch, with amazement, the seemingly swift response and preparedness by the government of Zimbabwe, ahead of Tropical Depression Chalane, which is headed towards certain districts in the