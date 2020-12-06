13:00 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zim regime can ignore security forces

Watching a recent viral video, featuring a policewoman apparently slapping a female pupil at Kwekwe High School (where I also did my six years of secondary education between 1987 and 1992) – for ostensibly failing to don a face mask, in the midst of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic – touched the very core of my