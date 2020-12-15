Legal experts say the destruction of their homes in the capital this month, leaving many homeless as the rainy season begins, is a violation of the constitution. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare for VOA News.
Zimbabwe City Evicts Families Amid Pandemic
Zimbabwe authorities are being criticized for evicting hundreds of families of squatters amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling economy.
Legal experts say the destruction of their homes in the capital this month, leaving many homeless as the rainy season begins, is a violation of the constitution. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare for VOA News.