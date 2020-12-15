15.12.2020 12:17
by VOA Studio 7

Zimbabwe City Evicts Families Amid Pandemic

Zimbabwe authorities are being criticized for evicting hundreds of families of squatters amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling economy.

Legal experts say the destruction of their homes in the capital this month, leaving many homeless as the rainy season begins, is a violation of the constitution. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare for VOA News.
Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe    Produced by: Mary Cieslak

