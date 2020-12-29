29.12.2020 8:44
by Xinhua

Zimbabwe lists evacuation centers as storm approaches

HARARE (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean government spokesperson Nick Mangwana on Monday announced several evacuation centers in Manicaland Province in eastern Zimbabwe as the threat of tropical depression Chalane looms.

FILE PICTURE: Cyclone Idai caused catastrophic damage in Mozambique (pictured), Zimbabwe, and Malawi, leaving more than a thousand people dead, and injuring and displacing thousands more. Photo by Denis Onyodi, IFRC/DRK/Climate Centre.

With the memories of the devastation caused by cyclone Idai in 2019 still fresh in their minds, some residents in the province have moved to safe places.

The government has mobilized civil protection teams to be on high alert as Chalane is anticipated to hit the eastern region of Zimbabwe around Wednesday.

Last year, cyclone Idai killed hundreds of people and left a trail of destruction in the eastern part of the country.

Some affected people are still staying in tents as the government is struggling to build new homes for them.

