Zimbabwe, Zambia to be given equal job opportunities in Batoka Gorge hydro-electric scheme

HARARE (Xinhua) -- The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) on Tuesday said that it will give equal job opportunities to citizens of Zimbabwe and Zambia when construction of the 4.5-billion-U.S. dollar Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme (BGHES) begins.