9:12 Zimra continues to provide essential services following the recording of Covid-19 cases at Beitbridge

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), which continues to provide essential services, is taking the necessary precautionary steps, as guided by World Health Organisation with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Childcare, following the recording of 8 cases of COVID-19 at our Beitbridge, border post.