ZLHR fights for release of student jailed over govt revolt call

Moyo, a student at UZ, was arrested on 7 December 2020 by ZimbabwePost published in: Featured
Republic Police officers who charged him with incitement to commit
public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
On Thursday 10 December 2020, prosecutors told Magistrate Judith
The prosecutors also alleged that Moyo told commuters that President
Republic Police officers who charged him with incitement to commit
public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
On Thursday 10 December 2020, prosecutors told Magistrate Judith
Taruvinga that the 23 year-old Moyo, who is represented by Obey Shava
of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, incited some commuters on 3 July
2020 at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare when he addressed and told
them that the time to stage a revolt against President Mnangagwa’s
administration in Zimbabwe was conducive, for the ZANU PF party leader
has failed the people of Zimbabwe.
The prosecutors also alleged that Moyo told commuters that President
Mnangagwa’s government was not capable of presiding over the country’s
affairs as it has presided over the suffering of people in Zimbabwe.