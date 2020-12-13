5:34 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: ZLHR fights for release of student jailed over govt revolt call

LAWYERS from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) are working on filing an appeal in the High Court challenging the denial of bail of Allan Moyo, a University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student, who was arrested on Monday 7 December 2020 and charged with inciting people to commit public violence after he allegedly called for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.