A Call to Uphold Human Rights and Observe the Law During the National Lock-Down

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) calls upon the government to uphold human rights and observe the rule of law during the COVID-19 national lockdown. This follows the issuance of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 to implement an immediate national lockdown running from 5 January to 4 February 2021 to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic.