8:57 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ANC’s long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

The African National Congress (ANC) yesterday celebrated its 109th anniversary - being the oldest political party on the continent - yet, the fact that South Africa was the last country to attain its democracy, in 1994, proves that the struggle for genuine freedom may last what may appear as an eternity, nevertheless oppressed people should never lose hope, but soldier on amidst all manner of heinous tribulations, persecution, and injustices perpetrated upon them by ruthlessly repressive power-hungry tyrannical regimes.