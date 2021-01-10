15:11 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ‘Buy Zimbabwe’ will never succeed as long as local companies produce sub-standard goods and services

Zimbabweans are generally a proudly patriotic people - who, never hesitate to show unquestionable devotion and love for their dear country - but, that dedication should never be equated to foolishness, idiocy, or blind support, which can be abused and stretched beyond limit, as they are taken advantage of, by those who seek to fulfill their own malicious and selfish ends, at the expense of this devoted nation.