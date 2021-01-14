10:22 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Every failed Zim govt economic policy has been met with excuses – so, what excuse awaits NDS-1?

I am not an economist or financial fundi - neither was I good (nor enjoyed) such subjects as, Economics and Accounting, in high school - but, to use a cliche, it does not need a rocket scientist to lose all confidence in someone who has continually failed to deliver on his promises, and who has always sought to clutch at any excuse, no matter how flimsy and unsubstantiated, to justify these failures.