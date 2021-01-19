19.1.2021 17:33
by Nhau

Former RBZ Governor Kombo Moyana Dies

Zimbabwe’s first black governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Dr Kombo Moyana has died, Nhau has learnt.

He is believed to have succumbed to Covid-19, having been in and out of hospital in recent months due to other illnesses.

Close family members told Nhau that his house has been sealed off to allow necessary Covid-19 health protocols to take place for the safety of mourners.

Burial arrangements are not yet known. Moyana headed the apex bank for a decade between 1983 and 1993.

The second wave of coronavirus has hit Zimbabwe hard. Latest statistics from the Health Ministry show that Covid-19 claimed a record 60 lives in 24 hours on Monday.

