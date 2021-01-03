Govt imposes strict lockdown

1. Gatherings have been banned, except for funerals which are now limited to 30 people. Weddings, church services, restaurants and bars have been banned outright for 30 days.
2. Police to strictly enforce wearing of face masks, social distancing and other Covid-19 preventative measures. Violators face arrest.
3. Only essential services will be allowed to operate between 8AM and 3PM.
4. Mining, manufacturing, agriculture to continue operations. All other businesses and informal traders required to stop trading on Tuesday 5 January 2021, for 30 days.
5. Only essential services and commercial operators allowed to travel between provinces. Intercity transport restricted to essential service workers. .
6. Stay at home. No movement permitted except to purchase food, medicines or to transport sick relatives.
7. Only examination classes to return to schools.
8. Cross border traders banned.
9. Air travel permitted (Covid-19 free certificates required).
Read the full report: lockdown Statement _IP