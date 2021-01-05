13:10 by Martin Have your say: High court ends teacher’s 18-day detention over poor salary protest

MASVINGO High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo on Tuesday 5 January 2021 ended the 18-day detention of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader and Masvingo teacher Shilla Chisirimunhu, who had been sentenced to serve 16 months in prison after she was convicted for participating in a protest demanding improved salaries and working conditions for teachers.