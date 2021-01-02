13:06 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: How did exercising one’s democratic rights in Zimbabwe suddenly mean ‘engaging in public violence’?

Ever since the so-called 'new dispensation' come into power in November 2017 - via the barrel of the gun, in a military coup d'etat, that ousted long-time brutal dictator, Robert Gabriel Mugabe - the mantra that has always been on their deceitful lips has been their desire to 'open up democratic space', through the implementation of 'democratic reforms', which they purported would be a paradigm shift from the dark days of the now late tyrant.