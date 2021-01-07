Humanitarian crisis at Beitbridge

The Pretoria Government has introduced tough entry requirements for non- South Africans.
Huge numbers of illegals especially Zimbabweans have been arrested since the weekend.
Zimbabwean Health Minister and Deputy President Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga announced a strict lockdown for Zimbabwe as from Tuesday 5 January 2021.
The South African Police Services (SAPS) with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been called to restore order at the Port Of Entry.
Residents in Musina have requested that the now dis-used refugee centre at the Soutpansberg Military Base(SMG) be opened so as to allow that stranded accommodation.
The centre was last used a decade ago by foreign naionals but closed due to lack of funding.
The police station in Musina has been used as a detention centre but made headlines after reports revealed overcrowding as well as abuse by police officials.
Local Human Rights Lawyers have called for urgent intervention by the South African Government who are blamed for allowing the current crisis in Zimbabwe to get to this stage.
The Musina Legal Advice in Nancefield Musina are concerned over the crisis facing thousands of stranded Zimbabweans.
The South African Police Services(SAPS) have denied shooting would-be border jumpers.
Military helicopters have been spotted along the border.
There is a call to close the Beitbridge Border Post as there has been the fear that South Africa could revert back to level 5, the Presidency will make an announcement in due course, as from Monday land borders with Mozambique and South Africa including Eswatini(Swaziland) were closed only allowing cargo.
The official opposition Democratic Alliance(DA) has warned that the economy which has suffered severe strain since March 2020 will not sustain a level 5 lockdown.