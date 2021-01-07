8:09 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If South Africa still believes there isn’t a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border post

The debate on whether there is a crisis in Zimbabwe has been raging on ever since the early 2000s - and, is as old as whether targeted sanctions imposed on certain top individuals, or economic mismanagement, rampant corruption, and political instability were the cause of the country's shamefully record-breaking economic downfall, from a once jewel of Africa (that the late Tanzanian iconic president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, once described as the 'Switzerland of Africa', when he warned the incoming post-independence ZANU PF government not to destroy, as if led by some prophetic anointing) into the 'basket case of Africa'.