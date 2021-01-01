8:29 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: IM Bwalya wins LPCA 2020 Zambia Open

International Master Gillian Bwalya performed very well in a tournament hosted by Zambia's LPCA. The player was in a very great form defeating some top seeds like International Master Richmond Phiri who was the second seed, Prince Daniel Mulenga also fell by the way side. Clement Mayimbo, Michael Kaoma also lost to Captain Charlie as he is popularly known.