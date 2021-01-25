IM Gwaze beats IM Dante in a blitz match in Namibia

Which was well set up and had all the ambience of a standard game. This was an over the board game following all the Covid-19 guidelines.The games were played in Windhoek, Namibia and spectators were treated to some scintillating games of repute. The games were played on the 22nd of January, 2021.The great players entertained viewers on YouTube. This made the day of most players as well as the Coaches as they watched in excitement the person they hoped to see again taking part in competitive chess.
This however brought some memories of the tournaments as well as the most important victories against the fancied first Southern African Grand Master Amon Simutowe of Zambia. Even the mighty Pharaohs Grand Masters Amin and Baseem at one time they touted Gwaze as the most feared International Master. With his quietness from the checkered board the International Master did not disappoint as he whitewashed his opponent 10-0 in a ten game blitz tournament.
This was the beginning of better things to come for the player as more viewers were glued to the screens watching the mouth- watering battle which had a lot of hype because of his absence from the chess scene for almost eight years. This shows that even though he is concentrating on his coaching career he is also sharpening his chess skills while not actively taking part in the chess playing but the sharpening of the other players’ skills.
So the year 2021 started on another note for the chess calendar with some unexpected moves. We hope that even the much awaited match of IM Robert Gwaze against IM Makoto Rodwell will come to reality. There will be fire on board when these two International Masters meet over the board.
This can be online or over the board pitting the country's talented chess players.