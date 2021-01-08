13:11 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

As much as my health is not well today, and, would have preferred staying far away from the pen, the most recent outbursts and ranting by the perennially and inherently unrepentant brutal, barbaric and corrupt Zimbabwe regime - as they shout on top of mountains, celebrating and ridiculing the shameful and savage acts exhibited yesterday by outgoing United States (US) president Donald John Trump's wild supporters - injected in me an indignation and revulsion, which gave a boost of energy to write something about such madness.