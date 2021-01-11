Letter from Community Police

Crime Prevention, Inclusion & Engagement
New Scotland Yard, Victoria Embankment, SW1A 2JL
Date: 8 January 2021
Dear Colleague
I hope you are staying safe and well.
I wrote to you in November of last year to thank you for your dedication in supporting our communities through some of the most challenging times many of us will have experienced and I’d like to offer my continued gratitude now.
This week the Prime Minister has explained the mounting concern regarding our health service becoming overwhelmed. The rapid spread of Covid across the country has led to the move to the National Lockdown Rules with the “stay at home” instruction in place until at least mid-February. We will now all have to abide by greater limitations, including only being able to exercise outside once a day, whilst keeping to our local area and we must continue not to mix indoors with other households unless in a legally defined support or childcare bubble.
When I last wrote the restrictions meant that faith venues could only open for ‘independent prayer’. This time however we are able to leave home to attend or visit a place of worship for communal worship. If you do decide to do this you should follow the guidance on the safe use of places of worship and must not mingle with anyone outside of your household or support bubble.
Once more please may I ask for your help and support in both observing the current lockdown requirements, and also sharing the above link with your communities.
Thank you for your time in reading this message and for circulating it more widely. Together we can continue to keep people safe.
Kindest regards,
Catherine
Commander – Crime Prevention, Inclusion & Engagement