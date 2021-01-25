8:30 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Security guard reports Biti’s death threat and persecution to police

HUMAN rights lawyers on Saturday 23 January 2021 accompanied a security guard, who filed a report at Milton Park Police Station on behalf of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) member and Harare East legislator Hon. Tendai Biti after he received some deaths threats and was subjected to abuse, harassment and intimidation.