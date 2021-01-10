12:44 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Security in a Time of Tumult

Once more we are ambushed by the world we live in and on which we all depend for a living and any kind of a future. This time it is not a dictator or a false ideology, it’s not war or a threat of global annihilation from a nuclear conflict. It’s the near-total dislocation of our way of life caused by a tiny virus we cannot see. A virus, so fragile it cannot stand water and soap. If ever we needed a reminder of the fragility of life and of our carefully fabricated systems to give us security and stability, this is it!