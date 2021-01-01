8:36 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Since when have opposition parties ‘cooperated’ with ruling parties – the tragic opportunism of Zim politics

I seldom delve into political party politics, because of a life-long distrust and disdain for partisanship - as I regard this as the most opportunistic and self-serving system of governance, that is fueled by unbridled power-greed and self-aggrandizement - which, strives to merely use the ordinary citizenry as tools and pawns in the attainment of these narrow objectives, yet having scant concern and care for their welfare and wellbeing.