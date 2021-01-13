Sternford Moyo announced as new IBA President, the first from Africa

Sternford Moyo, Chairman and Senior Partner of law firm Scanlen and Holderness, is the new President of the International Bar Association (IBA). Hailing from Zimbabwe, Mr Moyo (pictured) is the first IBA President of African descent in the history of the 74-year-old organisation. He succeeds Brazil’s Horacio Bernardes Neto with a two-year tenure through to 31 December 2022.
Mr Moyo has held numerous senior IBA roles, including Council Member, Management Board Member, Advisory Board Member and Chair of the African Regional Forum , Deputy Secretary-General for Southern Africa, Co-Chair of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI), Trustee of IBA-established entities, such as the Southern Africa Litigation Centre and eyeWitness to Atrocities, and member of the Task Force on Illicit Financial Flows, Poverty and Human Rights.
|
Mr Moyo recently outlined additional objectives and areas of focus for his IBA presidency, including:
Mr Moyo’s professional career has seen him hold a variety of leadership positions, including having been a bar leader in Zimbabwe and in Southern Africa, and corporate leader in mining, manufacturing, financial services and leadership development.
In 1990, Mr Moyo was selected by the United States Information Services to participate in a programme to familiarise young African leaders with the American legal system and its background. In 2004, he participated in a media advocacy course run by the University of Oxford.
As Senior Partner in Scanlen and Holderness, a large corporate law practice established in 1894, Mr Moyo specialises in mining, corporate and commercial law.
The IBA Management Board
- President Sternford Moyo, Zimbabwe
- Vice-President Almudena Arpón de Mendívil, Spain
- Bar Issues Commission (BIC) Chair Kimitoshi Yabuki, Japan
- BIC Vice-Chair Deborah Enix-Ross, USA
- IBAHRI Co-Chair Hon Justice Michael Kirby AC CMG, Australia
- IBAHRI Co-Chair Anne Ramberg Dr jur hc, Sweden
- Legal Practice Division (LPD) Chair Peter Bartlett, Australia
- LPD Vice-Chair Carola van den Bruinhorst, The Netherlands
- LPD Secretary Treasurer – IBA Treasurer Daniel Del Río, Mexico
- LPD Assistant Treasurer – IBA Asst Treasurer Pascale Lagesse, France
- LPD Representatives
- Jon Grouf, USA
- Moira Huggard-Caine, Brazil
- Sunil Abraham, Malaysia
- Section on Public and Professional Interest (SPPI) Chair Jörg Menzer, Romania
- SPPI Vice-Chair / Treasurer Myra Garrett, Ireland
International Bar Association (IBA), the global voice of the legal profession, is the foremost organisation for international legal practitioners, bar associations and law societies. Established in 1947, shortly after the creation of the United Nations , it was born out of the conviction that an organisation made up of the world’s bar associations could contribute to global stability and peace through the administration of justice.
In the ensuing 70 years since its creation, the organisation has evolved from an association comprised exclusively of bar associations and law societies to one that incorporates individual international lawyers and entire law firms. The present membership is comprised of more than 80,000 individual international lawyers from most of the world’s leading law firms and some 190 bar associations and law societies spanning more than 170 countries.
The IBA has considerable expertise in providing assistance to the global legal community, and through its global membership, it influences the development of international law reform and helps to shape the future of the legal profession throughout the world.
The IBA’s administrative office is in London, United Kingdom. Regional offices are located in: São Paulo, Brazil; Seoul, South Korea; and Washington DC, United States, while the IBA’s International Criminal Court and International Criminal Law Programme (ICC & ICL) is managed from an office in The Hague, the Netherlands.
The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI), established in 1995 under Founding Honorary President Nelson Mandela, is an autonomous and financially independent entity, working to promote, protect and enforce human rights under a just rule of law, and to preserve the independence of the judiciary and the legal profession worldwide.Post published in: Featured