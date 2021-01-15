6:58 by Martin Have your say: Zimbabwe employs additional health staff amid 2nd wave of COVID-19

HARARE (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe is employing an additional 500 nurses and 47 junior medical doctors in response to rising COVID-19 cases amid a second wave of the pandemic, an official said Wednesday. Of the 500 nurses, 200 have already been deployed to main hospitals in Harare, the second largest city of Bulawayo, and Matabeleland South