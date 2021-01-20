Zimbabwe foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo dies after contracting Covid-19

In a statement, Charamba said Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital.

“His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa regrets to announce the passing on early morning of Dr SB Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,” he said.

Charamba said further details would be announced in due course about funeral arrangements for Moyo.

A retired army general, Moyo rose to prominence in November 2017 when he became the public face of a military coup that ousted former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

He was the one who announced that Mugabe had been placed under house arrest in order to “protect him from criminals” that had surrounded him.

He becomes the third Zimbabwean minister to succumb to the virus following the deaths of former agriculture minister Perrance Shiri last year and last week’s passing of ex-Manicaland provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba.