ZLHR mourns Bekezela Maduma

Maduma’s death is a great loss not only to his family, but the entire
Matabeleland region.
Up until his death, Maduma actively worked with ZLHR and other civil
society organisations in the protection and promotion of human rights.
Maduma championed challenging of human rights violations and
represented the interests of Matabeleland at various forums.
At the time of his death, Maduma was leading litigation efforts aimed
at ensuring access to safe, clean and potable water to the residents
of Gwanda.
ZLHR will always value the contribution to fostering a culture of
human rights that he made. As a partner, a client and a human rights
defender, we salute Maduma for actively pursuing redress for
violations for many people in Matabeleland region. Through several
advocacy and litigation efforts, Maduma worked towards protection and
promotion of human rights, democracy and constitutionalism in
Zimbabwe.
Maduma will be sadly missed by all those who were privileged to share
some moments with his worthy existence. ZLHR family expresses deepest
condolences to the Maduma family, friends and colleagues.
May his soul rest in peace.
Hamba Kuhle Maduma! Go Well!