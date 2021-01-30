6:40 by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Have your say: ZLHR rescues couple jailed over Mnangagwa’s false death report

A BEITBRIDGE couple has been released from prison after Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members arrested and charged the duo with publishing or communicating falsehoods by sharing a message on a WhatsApp group stating that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had died after being administered a vaccine to treat him of coronavirus.