ZLHR seeks to end Moyo’s lengthy detention over govt revolt call

Setting down and hearing of Moyo’s bail application at High Court was
delayed after his lawyer Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human
Rights encountered some challenges in securing the UZ student’s record
of proceedings from Harare Magistrates Court, where he was denied bail
by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga, who in December 2020 ruled that he is
a flight risk as he could abscond standing trial.
Moyo was arrested on Monday 7 December 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic
Police members and charged with incitement to commit public violence
as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act after he allegedly called
for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
Prosecutors claim that the 23 year-old Moyo incited some commuters on
3 July 2020 at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare when he addressed and
told them that the time to stage a revolt against President
Mnangagwa’s administration in Zimbabwe was conducive as the ZANU PF
party leader has failed the people of Zimbabwe.
Prosecutors also alleged that Moyo told commuters that President
Mnangagwa’s government was not capable of presiding over the country’s
affairs as it has presided over the suffering of people in Zimbabwe